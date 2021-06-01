Missing AngloGold miner confirmed dead after weeks of search by a rescue team

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

AngloGold Ashanti has announced that the miner who went missing after the geotechnical event at Obuasi on May 18, 2021, is dead



The mining company in a statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com said his body was found on Saturday 29th May by mine rescue teams.



“Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of our deceased colleague. May his soul rest in peace. Our gratitude goes to the mine rescue teams for their efforts over this period”, the statement said.



It further said a thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated.



“As previously announced, underground mining activities were voluntarily suspended at the time of the incident and will remain so pending an in-depth area-by-area assessment of the mine design, mine schedule and ground management plans, before progressively releasing mining areas for a phased resumption in production.”



The company recently suspended its operations to pave way for the search and rescue of the missing miner.








