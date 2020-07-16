General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Missing Aflao cocaine: 'Nothing meaningful will come out from investigations' – Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Col. Kwadwo Damoah, has assured Ghanaians that the mysterious disappearance of some 100.10 grammes of cocaine, which was seized at Aflao in June 2020, will be retrieved but after weeks of investigations, nothing has been said by the agencies involved.



Speaking on the issue, Security Analyst, Adib Saani told GhanaWeb on July, 16, 2020 that “nothing meaningful will come out of that investigations” considering the fact that the Narcotics Control Board and Customs are at the center of investigations.



According to him, indicted officers are usually protected hence coming out with investigations may not be possible.



“The trade of counter allegations and the undermining of capabilities of the two main security agencies in question points to the fact that nothing meaningful will come out of that investigations… we seem to sweep under the carpet any information that will drag the name of an institution to disrepute. These officers are usually protected,” he indicated.



Mr. Saani who describes the missing cocaine saga as “unfortunate” believes that there is a criminal element in the case and advised that the country step up operations to redeem its image.



“This is definitely not the first time and if care is not taken it will not be the last time drugs will get missing in the custody of officers who are rather supposed to be fighting those who engage in drug trafficking activities. When this happens, it has repelling effect on the security profile of the state.”



Notwithstanding, Commissioner of the Customs Division of GRA, in his address to some custom officers at the Aflao Sector Command, said that investigations are still ongoing adding that his outfit will get to the bottom of the issue.



There have been several calls for an independent probe into the Aflao cocaine saga. The Minority Caucus in Parliament in June 2020 called on the government to set up a committee to investigate the circumstance that led to the disappearance of the 'whitish substance'.



Mr. Saani added that it is time for the country to send a clear signal to security officers who are involved in such acts by persecuting all those who will be found guilty in the case. He also condemned the “unprofessional and irresponsible” statements from the two agencies involved on the whereabouts of the missing substance.



“We shouldn’t limit it to internal investigations processes if really we are committed to getting to the bottom of this case… if officers engaged in activities of this nature are not brought to book in a rigorous manner, it will incentivize other officers to also go ahead and do the same thing hoping that they will also be left off the hook,” he advised.



Background



The Customs Division of the GRA and Narcotics Control Commission on June 5, 2020, accosted a Toyota Land Cruiser at the Kpoglo border. Upon investigations, some substances believed to be cocaine was discovered in the fuel compartment of vehicle alongside 200,000 dollars.



The 100 grammes of the confiscated substance mysteriously went missing with attempts of retrieving the illegal drug proven futile, after a month into investigations.



In an earlier report by the Narcotics Control Board, the substance was believed to have gone missing between 5th to 7th June together with some amount of the seized money.



This was made known after all security operatives at the Kpoglo border post were being summoned by the Customs Division of GRA to verify if the exhibits were intact before being transferred to Accra.

