Missing 31-year-old US-based Ghanaian found dead at Delaware beach

A 31-year-old US-based Ghanaian, who had gone missing while swimming, was discovered at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware after an extensive search effort.



The victim, identified as Richard A. Boateng, worked as a systems engineer with Microsoft.



According to a neypost.com report, Boateng, a resident of Savage, Maryland, was last seen in the ocean surf off the beach area of Rehoboth Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023.



The town of Rehoboth Beach, where the incident occurred, is notable for being the location of President Biden's vacation home.



The discovery was made on Monday, September 4 morning at North Shores Beach, a small community situated just north of Rehoboth. Rehoboth Beach Fire Company Chief Chuck Snyder confirmed the tragic outcome.



The report explained that Boateng's disappearance prompted a massive search and rescue operation after several 911 calls were made on Sunday.



Multiple agencies, including the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware State Police, and the state's Division of Fish and Wildlife, joined forces in the search effort.



A witness who saw the incident unfold recounted the distressing moment when Boateng raised his hand out of the ocean, signaling that he needed help.



Despite efforts to assist him, the swimmer tragically drowned. Authorities had previously issued warnings about rip currents throughout the holiday weekend, underscoring the dangerous conditions that swimmers may face.



In another news report filed by Fox, Boateng's sister, Nanatte Boateng, emphasized the importance of maintaining close relationships with family.



She urged people to cherish their time with loved ones, recognizing the uncertainty of life's duration, stating, "You never know when people are going to go, everyone assumes that everyone is going to live till you grow old, but you never know when your time is up, so make the best of what you have with your family."



Ashley Affum, Boateng's girlfriend, fondly remembered him as one of the funniest individuals to be around.



She described how he always brought joy to those in his company, making sure that everyone had a good time when he was present.



“Oh, my goodness! he is kind of the funniest individual you can be around …when he is there, he always has a good time and others have a good time with him,” she said.







