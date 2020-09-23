Health News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: GNA

Miss Health Ghana Queen donates to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Some of the items presented to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Ohemaa Agyekum, the reigning Queen of Miss Health Ghana has donated medical supplies to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to help equip them as they battle the Coronavirus pandemic.



The items donated to the hospital included facemasks, gloves, liquid soaps, gun thermometers, among other items.



Ohemaa Agyekum accompanied by the Miss Health Ghana team during the presentation emphasized the need to support health institutions with the necessary protective equipment to help safeguard lives.



"As an ambassador for the promotion of good health, I consider it vital to provide these items to help provide a safe environment for our mental health workers and their patients.



"Over the past months, myself and the Miss Health Ghana team have also embarked on a series of campaigns to help raise awareness of the Coronavirus,'' she said.



Madam Portia Teinor, a Health Assistant who received the items on behalf of the hospital, was grateful to Miss Agyekum for her kind gesture and assured her that the items would be used for its intended purpose.



Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, the Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the annual beauty pageant in her remarks said the donation forms part of their overall vision in projecting good health amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



She pledged immense support for the hospital in its quest to provide quality mental health care and promised to refurbish some deteriorated structures on the premises soon.



Meanwhile, the second edition of the beauty pageant is billed for October 2020.

