Mireku Duker leads committee to inspect anti-galamsey aircrafts

The fight against illegal Mining is about getting more intensive and rigorous as government teams up with the Chamber of Mines and the Ghana Air Force (Western Command) to repair some specialized Aircrafts which will undertake Intelligence, Surveillance and Recognizance (ISR) Survey of illegal mining areas.



The three Aircrafts, according to the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku have been out of service since 2014 but repair works estimated to cost 700,000 Euros are set to commence on them to get them back into service help fight the illegal mining Menace .



Addressing the press after an inspection of the Aircrafts at the Takoradi Airforce Base on Friday, January 20, 2022 George Mireku Duker explained that the committee will submit a report to both the Sector Minister and the Chamber of Mines.



He elucidated that the works on the Aircrafts which is expected to last six months will be funded by the Ghana Chamber of Mines.



He also highlighted three important element of the aircraft which informed government’s decision to take the cost-effective route of undertaking repairing works instead of purchasing new equipment which will serve the same purpose.



“This is an effort we are making to clampdown on recalcitrants who are still determined to destroy our industry. We want to streamline and regulate activities in the mining sector”, he said.



“We believe that it is cost-effective compared to procuring drones and other equipment. Though drones may have their efficiencies, this could be in the air for hours without being noticed and collect evidence that can be used in the court of law”, he added.



The servicing works on the Aircrafts will see the replacement of crashes, hard drives, outdated softwares and Engines among others.



Mireku Duker commended the Chamber of Mines for their immeasurable and patriotic effort towards the fight against illegal mining.



He also praised the Ghana Armed Forces for the support they are providing as far as the galamsey fight is concerned.