Miracle JHS student death: Leticia promised her father six 1’s in her BECE – Brother of the deceased

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brother of the 14-year-old student of Miracle Educational Academy Junior High School, Leticia Kyere Pinaman, who allegedly committed suicide on May 17, 2021, has revealed that their family has been hard-hit with the death of his sister.



According to the brother Nana Agyei, family members are yet to come to terms with reports that Leticia committed suicide by hanging herself at the school’s Dining Hall.



The family who has called for a private investigation into the case has said they are not satisfied with the accounts leading to her death.



In an interview with GHPage TV monitored by GhanaWeb, the brother of the deceased, Nana Agyei noted that his sister was an exceptional student with brilliant academic performance.



According to him, his sister had promised her father excellent results in her upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). He added that it was unfortunate that she could not live to fulfil her promise to her parents.



“In our home, Leticia was the most brilliant. She had a bet with her father that she was going to score 61’s straight in her BECE. She always fell within the best 3 students in class during exams,” he told the media during a visit to their home in Sunyani.



“My sister is 14 years old. She would have turned 15 on November 8. On Monday around 9 PM, I had a call from my mother who informed me that Leticia had died. I again called one of my sisters who also confirmed the news… when we arrived at the Regional Hospital, she laid there peaceful as if nothing had happened to her. There were no marks on her body to confirm that she had struggled. One thing was clear when we checked her left hand there was a clot of blood. It seemed like a needle or nail had been pierced through her skin. My sister is very fair in complexion, so if she had struggled there could have been marks on her body.”



“Leticia was a very happy person. In this house, we never lack. She was never in need of anything. She was outspoken… she was free to voice out all her challenges to her parents," he added.



He lamented the school authorities’ failure to visit their family home following the death of their ward on their campus.



Nana Agyei stated: “So far, not a single authority from the school has stepped foot in our house. Not even a representative from the school has been sent here. There is no bad blood between us, not even a teacher, management or student has stepped foot her.”



He also expressed worry over the false reportage on the death of their beloved sister and cautioned the public and media to be circumspect and accord them some respect especially in this period where they are mourning their daughter.