Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GNA

Mion MP hands-over classroom block to Kulunkpegu community

MP for Mion Constituency, Mohammed Abdul-Aziz

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mion Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Aziz, has handed over a three-unit Junior High School (JHS) block with auxiliary facilities to the residents of Kulunkpegu community.



The project, which is valued at about GH¢130,000, was funded by the MP and some individuals.



Mr Abdul-Aziz, speaking at a brief ceremony, said the gesture was in response to the need of his constituents for a JHS block to minimize the problem of school dropouts in the area.



He added that it was also to bridge the educational infrastructural gap the community faced.



He said, “this project will benefit Kulunkpegu and its neighbouring communities including; Nagali, Nbatinga, Malkpe, Baduli, Kayong, and Tonnoli”.



The MP urged users of the facility to take proper care of the project to prolong it's lifespan.



"We should not allow government projects to rot in our hands. Proper maintenance and care should be held in the highest esteem for our own good", he added.



Mr Nelson Konlan, the Mion District Director of Education, who received the keys to the classrooms on behalf of residents of Kulunkpegu, expressed gratitude to the MP for the intervention and said it would improve the educational needs of the people.



Mr Umar Abass, a Unit Committee Member of the Kulunkpegu Electoral Area, also thanked the MP for the project, and said; “our children will no longer walk for relatively far distances to school and this will improve on their academic performance and minimize school dropouts in our area”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.