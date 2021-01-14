Politics of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Mintah Akandoh’s wife files court suit against Ursula for 'emotional trauma’

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was seen sitting on the laps of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The wife of Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has reportedly filed a court suit against Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for said his wife is threatening to sue Ablekuma Central MP, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, for causing her emotional pain and trauma when she harassed her husband in Parliament and same went viral on social media.



During the election of Speaker of Parliament, it will be recalled that the encounter between the two MPs caused a stir when Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was seen sitting on the lap of Mr Akando with her arms folded comfortably. This was after she claimed the Juaboso MP had taken her seat in Parliament. Some persons on social media accused the NDC MP of “enjoyment” when Ursula sat on him.



In fact, before his wife’s reported court suit and which she is seeking compensation for emotional damages, Mr Akandoh himself had in an interview on Peace FM, said he rather feels harassed contrary to claims that he had fun.



“I am sure Hon. Ursula Owusu was rather enjoying me whilst she sat on my lap since I wasn’t feeling anything for her,” he said.



Mr Akandoh then revealed that his wife was angered by Mrs Owusu-Ekuful’s conduct and has threatened to sue her for sexual harassment.



It appears to be serious now that the process has started.



