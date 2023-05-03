Minority will initiate processes for independent probe into Gold Mafia documentary – Ato Forson

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has said his side of the House will initiate processes for an independent probe into the allegations levelled against President Akufo-Addo in Al Jazeera’s ‘Gold Mafia’ documentary.



The Caucus also said it will also take steps to demand a probe into Professor Frimpong Boateng’s galamsey report.



According to the NDC MPs, that is the only way finality will be brought to the two issues dominating public discussion.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, May 2, following the recall of the house, Dr Ato Forson said the NDC MPs will stop at nothing until these matters are adequately addressed.



“Mr Speaker, the report indicts many in government and provides both material and corroborative evidence that this house cannot ignore.



“This damning verdict comes on the heels of a similar recent investigation by international news network Al Jazeera into the activities of an illicit gold smuggling syndicate operating in Ghana, with alleged close associations to the President of the Republic and other government officials.



“Many have raised questions over the clear links between illegal mining activities in the country and this international Gold smuggling syndicate in what looks like an organised crime.



“Indeed, clear variations between reported volumes of gold that leave the shores of Ghana lately, and what is declared by our authorities, lend credence to this fear.



“This House has been urged by the vast majority of our citizens to institute a bi-partisan probe into these serious matters.



“We at this side of the House support these calls, and shall take steps to activate processes for an independent probe in due course.”



