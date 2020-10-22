General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Minority to sue Audit Service Board over decision to audit Domelevo’s travels

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Auditor-General

Members of the Minority in Parliament say they will legally challenge the decision of the Audit Service Board to audit the foreign travels of Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the Auditor-General.



Domelevo is currently on a controversial leave.



According to Rockson Dafeamekpor who spoke for the Minority, the Audit Service’s decision is unconstitutional and it will be an illegality to usurp the powers of the legislative arm of government.



Dafeamekpor, a member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee explained to journalists that article 187 (15) vests the power to audit the accounts of the Auditor-General in Parliament.



Article 187 (15) reads, “The accounts of the office of the Auditor-General shall be audited and reported upon by an auditor and reported by an auditor appointed by Parliament.”



The South Dayi MP indicated that he will raise the matter on the floor of Parliament.



Rockson Dafeamekpor noted that he will not hesitate to seek legal redress to stop the Audit Service Board from “an illegality”.



Background



The Audit Service Board recently appointed K&A Accounting Services, a private audit firm, to audit the foreign travels of Daniel Yaw Domelevo, as well as that of other top management staff of his office.



Meanwhile, the Auditor-General has written to Parliament to challenge the decision, but the Audit Service Board has not made any attempt to halt the process.

