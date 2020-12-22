Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minority to march to EC headquarters today

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority in Parliament will today, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 march to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission.



The Minority insists that the results declared by the EC for the elections were flawed.



According to them, they are seeking for justice from the EC.



The march they say is also to express their displeasure in the Techiman South parliamentary election which was declared in favour of Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced it will break for the Christmas holidays on December 23, 2020.



A circular signed by the Deputy Chairman, Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare said following the successful conduct of the polls, it will break for the holidays tomorrow (Wednesday).





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.