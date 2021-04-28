Minority speaks on Dumsor today

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The NDC minority caucus in parliament is expected to hold a Presser today, April 28, 2021 to address Ghanaians on the current challenges bedeviling the power sector.



The Press conference will take place at the new auditorium, Job 600 annex in parliament, at 10:30 am.



Early on, the Ranking Member on the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor, asked government to desist from any blame game and come clean on the current power crisis as a matter of urgency.



He said the government’s evasive action only goes to exacerbate the crisis which is threatening lives and businesses across the country.



“Instead of conceding on their shortcomings and being honest with Ghanaians, this Government has adopted political chicanery, denial and misinformation as a cardinal tool whilst the ordinary Ghanaian is made to bear the brunt of this avoidable power outages. Government must therefore come clean on the current power crisis as a matter of urgency and desist from engaging in blame game,” the Yapei Kusawgu MP said in a release on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.



Meanwhile, Energy Minister Mathew Opoku-Prempeh has urged Ghanaians to bear with the government as it makes steady progress in resolving the power challenges.



He intimated that all the necessary funding is being provided to fix the power challenges.



“We will just continue to ask for patience and forbearance for the people working here”, Dr. Opoku Prempeh told journalists on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 when he toured the 60-per cent complete 436-megawatt Bulk Supply Point at Kasoa, Central Region, which is to improve power supply for over 300,000 residents in the enclave.