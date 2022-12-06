Minority slams Akufo-Addo for flying to Qatar amid major economic crisis

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

The Minority Caucus in Parliament have chastised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for travelling to Qatar to watch the Black Stars play the ongoing World Cup.



The Haruna Iddrisu-led Caucus said it was particularly alarmed that Akufo-Addo opted to travel despite the economic difficulties the country is faced with.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu told the press on Monday (December 5) that the move by the president was ill advised criticising same of other colleague MPs and Ministers who were spotted in Qatar at a time the 2023 budget debate was ongoing.



“We’re particularly stunned that the President himself joined even as he’s managing a major economic crisis. As if a better performance of the Black Stars contributed to addressing this economic mess”, Haruna submitted.



Akufo-Addo flew commercial to Doha where he met with the Ghana contingent at their base before the team went to face their Portuguese opponents.



That travel divided public opinion with a school of thought holding that at a time of great austreity, it would have been prudent the President used virtual means to motivate the team. Others held that it was key to meet the team in-person.



For the Minority Leader, the president took the right decision by meeting the team before the fixture.



“It was encouraging the president in camp with our players, that is the best motivation they could get,” Mr Haruna Iddrisu said on Friday.



Haruna was contributing to a statement on the floor of Parliament, a day after the team suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Portugal.



Haruna emphasized that the gesture by Nana Addo was encouraging and showed the love of the country to the players.



