Minority shakeup: You can’t win 2024 election with disunity – Political science lecturer

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Kwame Asah Asante says the new minority leadership must embark on a vigorous unity move for a solid team to face the 2024 election.



According to him, the Minority will need to be able to unite all the forces and have a very solid caucus like they had before.



“That is a must they need to do that without fear and then also, they need to be able to communicate their messages to them in a manner that will ameliorate the pain and bring hope to everybody. And then those who have been taken out from power, yes, I know they are in pain”.



He added,” They must also work to support those who are in leadership. Because they also when they came in there were others who were taken off and they replaced them with them. So, they should be able to give back and then support the party to be able to prosecute its agenda,” he told Starr News with Naa Dedei Tettey.



The political science lecturer further advised the affected members of parliament to support the party wholehearted if they are ready to win the 2024 election.



Background



The opposition NDC has made changes to its leadership in Parliament with the appointment of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader.



The former Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam replaces Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.



Dr. Ato Forson is to be assisted by MP for Ellembele, Kofi Armah Buah who has been appointed as the Deputy Minority Leader.



The NDC party has also appointed Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza as the new Minority Chief Whip. He replaced Asawase MP, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.



Both Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe Ghansah maintained their position as deputy Minority Whips.



