Minority's boycott leads to empty chamber, parliament adjourns

Parliament was forced to adjourn its sitting on July 14 due to the absence of the minority members, who have been boycotting proceedings in solidarity with Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson's ongoing criminal case.



The case revolves around allegations of dual citizenship against James Gyakye Quayson, which is prohibited for Members of Parliament under Ghana's constitution.



Following the Supreme Court's annulment of his 2020 parliamentary victory, a by-election was held in which he secured an even larger margin of victory.



In today's parliamentary session, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Patrick Yaw Boamah, proposed adjourning the sitting due to insufficient MPs present in the chamber.



Boamah highlighted the importance of members being present to participate in debates on new house rules and address various issues.



“…Mr Speaker if we are to take the Vote and Proceedings as provided for under standing order 34, there are lot of issues that members will want to comment on and make corrections especially with regards to debate on the new house rules and few other things, I have the vote of proceedings especially with members being present and members who have been marked absent. So, looking at the composition today, I beg you alter the business of the day to allow the deputy whip to present the business statement.” he said



Deputy Whip Lydia Alhassan presented the business statement for the upcoming week, as scheduled by the Business Committee.



The statement included plans for ministers responsible for Finance, Education, and Food and Agriculture to address the challenges faced by the National Food Company Limited.



While the Speaker suggested proceeding with the Votes and Proceedings and the Business before adjourning, the house ultimately decided to adjourn after Deputy Whip Lydia Alhassan presented the business statement for the week ending Friday, July 21, 2023.



