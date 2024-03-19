Minority reverses decision to reject Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority members of the Appointments Committee, who previously rejected nine ministerial nominees, have now reversed their decision.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vetted ministerial nominees are now expected to sail through parliamentary approval.



According to reports obtained by Starr News, the Appointments Committee has recommended the approval of the nominees to the plenary by majority decision, despite the initial rejection by the NDC MPs.



Among those cleared for approval are Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Lydia Seyram Alhassan for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources; Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye for the Ministry of Health; Fatimatu Abubakar for the Ministry of Information; and several others, all set to be approved by consensus.



This turn of events implies that their nominations will now be approved by a simple voice vote instead of a secret ballot.



Initially, the Minority's decision would have led to the rejection of the nominees by the plenary, given the even numbers resulting from the unfortunate passing of Ejisu MP, Dr. John Kumah.



During the beginning of President Akufo-Addo’s second term, some of his appointees, including Minister of Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson; Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; and Minister of Agric, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, faced rejection by the Minority at the committee level.



However, they later garnered overwhelming support from some NDC MPs during voting by secret ballot in the plenary.



A similar scenario unfolded when the NDC party instructed Minority MPs to reject replacements for ministers who had resigned to contest the NPP presidential primaries, such as KT Hammond and Bryan Acheampong, among others.



The reasons behind the Minority's change of heart this time remains unclear, although arguments persist regarding the perceived bloated nature of President Akufo-Addo's government, particularly so close to an election, which may not bode well for further appointment.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



