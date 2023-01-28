Minority reshuffle ill-timed – Odekro warns

Politics of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Parliament Research Group, Odekro, says the Minority reshuffle is likely to influence voter perception within and outside the opposition party if it is not managed well.



According to Odekro, irrespective of the fact that the party may have the right to change leadership when they deem it fit or important, the timing and the approach may have been wrong.



“I don’t know why you want to do it at this time. And also the approach where all stakeholders including Members of Parliament that these new leaders are going to lead should have been consulted first or engaged even if not consulted. Because when you are a leader in an institution and you have to take a certain action, you need the buy-in right from day one.



“So, the party members as they want to make a change should have kept its party members inside a room and have a discussion and tell them why they’ve taken this decision. In a situation where they haven’t done that and have people having press conferences and saying that they were not consulted and they were not engaged in any way, you have members from regions and constituencies where all those leaders are coming from going around to speak against your action. Then you are actually trying to cause confusion among the caucus,” Co-founder of Odekro, Nehemiah Atigah told Starr News‘ Joshua Kodjo Mensah.



He continued: “And you are also getting to that point where this may influence your voter perception. Either inside your party or if you look at people who are floating voters or who may be a bit sympathetic towards your party. So, I think that this is not the best time and approach to do this.”



“At this point they can’t change their decision because people are going to see a party that is indecisive. The only way is to engage their folks to get them to calm down to get them to rally behind the new leadership.”



Meanwhile, the Council of Elders of the NDC has warned the Minority Members of Parliament and the National Executive Committee to desist from commenting on the shakeup in Parliament.



“The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters. While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors.



“The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united,” the release dated January 28, 2023 and signed the Chairman of the Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu advised.