Minority reshuffle: We have a team of Galacticos that need proper management - Sam George

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has likened the current leadership of the Minority Caucus in parliament to galacticos – a group of superstar soccer players.



In an interview with Citi FM (January 25, 2023), he emphasized the need for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership to offer effective management in choosing who leads.



"What you have right now is a team of galacticos and a coach who can only field five but has 10 super stars. How do you manage it?



"You have to explain to the person who has to be on the bench why he has to be on the bench and why somebody has to lead, and it falls on leadership," the MP stressed after lamenting how there was a complete lack of consultation and engagement with MPs before their leaders were changed.



He called on the National Chairman, General Secretary, and Council of Elders to immediately ensure that processes are put in place to douse rising discontent with the changes.



NDC rings changes in parliamentary leadership



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC's National Chairman, explained earlier this week why the party has replaced key members of its leadership in Parliament.



The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.



The NDC picked Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) to replace Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as leader of the Minority Caucus.



Other changes and retentions



Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the first deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as the second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



SARA/SEA