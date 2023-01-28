Minority reshuffle: NDC needs divine intervention – Ahiagbah

Politics of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Ghanaians to seek divine intervention for the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the wake of the leadership crisis in the Minority in Parliament.



According to Mr Richard Ahiagbah, the party is divided against itself.



He argued that consultation was required in changing the leadership on the front bench of the Minority in Parliament, but somehow, the party leadership has refused to engage with its Members of Parliament.



The NPP’s director made this claim in a tweet dated Thursday, January 26, 2023, while reacting to a story attributed to the NDC’s Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Sam Nartey George, headlined: ‘Even SHS headmasters don’t sit in their office and appoint head boys’.



The NDC MP’s story was in reaction to a Tuesday, January 24, 2023, letter to the Speaker of Parliament signed by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey announcing Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader.



He is to be assisted by Mr Emmanual Armah Kofi Buah as Deputy Minority Leader.



This means Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, is no longer the Deputy Minority Leader.



The statement named a new Minority Whip in the person of Mr Kwame Agbodza who replaces Muntaka Mubarak.



The First Deputy Whip remains Mr Ibrahim Ahmed and the Second Deputy Whip remains Comfort Doyoe Ghansah.



The statement said the “new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the headquarters of the party for approval.”



— Richard Ahiagbah Official (@RAahiagbah) January 26, 2023