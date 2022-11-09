Minority raises red flags over GPHA’s payment of 33.3m dollars in Boankra Terminal Project

General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The minority in Parliament has raised red flags over the involvement of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority in the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal project.



Reports say, management of GPHA has paid an amount of 33.3 million dollars towards the project which was supposed to be solely funded by private developer, Ashanti Port Services.



Speaking to the media in parliament minority spokesperson on roads and transport Governs Kwame Agbodza charged the minister for transport to immediately brief Parliament on the development.



“I am encouraging the very respected Minister of transport to urgently take advantage, appear before parliament and respond to these queries that we’re raising from the minority side,” he said.



According to the Adaklu MP, the extension of railways to the project site from Tema which is required to ensure the viability of the terminal has not been done.



“These are very serious matters, especially at the time that we’re struggling to pay teachers, struggling to pay hospital bills, struggling to fill the gaps in our budget, and it would be surprising to know that we’re embarking on expenditure if we’re not very sure that the expenditure will inure to the benefits of Ghanaians. We’re not against government partnering private sector.



"Indeed GPHA has done one already, like I said MPS, which is a big investment inuring to the benefits of Ghanaians today. The IBISTEK and other projects in Takoradi are very viable, but we can see the difference. Currently, the Boankra is a gray area, we don’t know whether is viable or not viable.



"I am not here to say that Boankra is not viable or we should stop it. we just want clarity as to the circumstances surrounding the payment of 33.3 million dollars towards a private investment because parliament is not aware that we’re shareholders of that organization.”