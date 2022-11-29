Minority raises concerns over Ofori-Atta's absence during 2023 budget debate

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

The minority in parliament has raised concerns over seeming failure of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to make an appearance for the 2023 budget debate.



At the time the Speaker gave the guidelines for the commencement of the debate, the Deputy Minority Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed said there was a need for him to be present in the chamber as he needs to take note of their input.



“Mr Speaker, conspicuously missing on the floor is the mover of the motion and it Is not for nothing that the constitution says the finance minister can lay the budget on the floor on behalf of the president. So, you can't just move the motion and remain there. It is appropriate that the minister must be here, Mr Speaker if he is not ready to do the job, he should let the house know. He must be here to hear our input.”



Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Ato Forson said this is becoming quite characteristic of the finance minister. He therefore urged that the house should not debate on the budget until their input is considered by the finance minister.



Speaking on the matter, the majority leader said the constitution does not provide any where that the economic policy and the budget statement should be submitted to this house by the Minister of Finance.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also said that the president can choose any minister to lay the budget before the house and the minister is not obligated to speak to it.



He however stated that the finance minister had given prior notice that he would be absent from the country but indicated the availability of the two-deputy ministers to take note of suggestions.



