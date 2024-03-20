Minority raises alarm over EC’s 7 missing biometric verification devices

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament is raising alarm over missing biometric verification devices of the Electoral Commission.



According to the NDC MPs, the EC led by chairperson Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensah in a meeting with leadership of Parliament on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, confirmed the development.



Addressing the media Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson demanded a detailed report from the police on investigation into the matter.



Dr. Forson warned that the missing devices could be used to compromise the upcoming elections.



“The verification devices that the Electoral Commission uses to register Ghanaians on the electoral roll and it’s used to verify us before you vote, seven of them are missing.



“The Electoral confirms that seven of the biometric devices are indeed missing. I urge the CID and the Ghana Police Service to immediately issue a statement giving us the details of their investigation so far.



“I am concerned and worried that devices in the hands of an unknown person can compromise the future elections that we have in Ghana. Who knows whether this is in the hands of a political party and who knows what that political party is doing with it,” he asked?