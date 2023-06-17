Minority pushing OSP to do their bidding is bad – Atta Akyea

General News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

The Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, has stated that the role the Minority wants to play in the work of the Special Prosecutor is not the best.



He accused the Minority in parliament of wanting the OSP to do their bidding.



Atta Akyea noted that the OSP should be allowed to do its job without being micromanaged by parliament.



“Parliament cannot micromanage the OSP. We can’t sit in the comfort of Parliament and control the Special Prosecutor or his duties. That will be extremely outrageous.



“So, I think it is bad that the Minority is trying to push the Special Prosecutor to do things that will appease them. I think the OSP is working on the quiet and I think we must respect same,” he was quoted by myjoyonline on June 17, 2023.



Atta-Akyea’s concerns come after the Minority disagreed with the Special Prosecutor’s arrest by the Special Prosecutor.



Ranking Member on the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo said “A few days ago, we heard the news of the arrest of Professor Frimpong-Boateng and we find the arrest awkward and unimpressive because rather than working with the professor to get to the roots of the problem, he is rather seen as a culprit and not an informant.”



“This creates the impression that his arrest is meant to becloud the accusation of the government’s involvement in corrupt activities,” he said.



