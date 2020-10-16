Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: GNA

Minority political parties offer policy solutions to unemployment, corruption

The minority political parties provided alternative policy solutions to corruption

Minority political parties have provided alternative policy solutions to solve youth unemployment and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.



They pledged to provide long-term financial support and low-interest rates to entrepreneurs and businesses to expand and provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



They also promised to add value to the country's natural resources and establish refineries to add value to gold and petroleum products.



The parties said this at a debate organised by the Multimedia Group (Joy FM) in collaboration with the IMANI Centre for Policy Education, at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.



The event featured five presidential aspirants; Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Congress (APC), Brigitte Dzorgbenuku of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), David Apasera of People’s National Convention (PNC), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People's Party (CPP) and Kofi Percival Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).



The parties explained various policy interventions to make corruption unattractive and meet out severe sanctions to offenders.



The presidential aspirants answered questions on the economy, governance, corruption and provided alternative solutions on how they would manage the incidence of crime and ensure law and order in the country.



Mr Kofi Akpaloo, the LPG flagbearer, pledged to establish a $10 billion job fund when given the nod to govern the country in the December 7 polls.



The fund, he said, would provide long-term funding to businesses and entrepreneurs to expand and provide jobs for Ghanaians.



He also intends to borrow both locally and internationally to expand the economy with the belief that the country's $39 billion debt stock should not hinder it from borrowing more because the "so-called" developed nations like the USA and Japan owned trillions of dollars, with over 100 per cent debt to GDP ratio.



Mr Hassan Ayariga of the APC disagreed with Mr Akpaloo's approach to solving the country's challenges by borrowing.



He said the country was in a leadership crisis and successive governments over the years had not used the loans secured from the Briton Wood Institutions and donor communities wisely.



He intended to levy every Ghanaian GH¢8,000 when given the nod to pay the country's piled up debt.



He would also spend a day in a police cell to exemplify his intention to prosecute and jail any corrupt public appointee.



Mr Ayariga said no foreign mining firm would be given mining contract to mine, but would rather support local mining firms to mine so that the financial benefits would remain in the country.



"I will transform the economy and restore hope to Ghanaians. I will not trade the sovereignty of the country to anyone," he stressed.



Mr David Apasera of the PNC said he would establish a Paramilitary Unit and equip them with the necessary logistics to deal swiftly with highway crime.



He said he intended to introduce tougher measures to deal with corruption with the cautioned that he would “order the shooting or hanging of corrupt public appointees if the measures instituted by my administration failed.”



Mrs Dzorgbenuku, the PPP Flagbearer, however, disagreed with Mr Apasera's harsh decision to shoot corrupt public appointees but rather insisted that political leadership should stop interfering, and allow the security agencies to enforce the laws.



She underscored the need to support local farmers with requisite financial support to expand and increase production, rather than spending hard currency to import basic food items like rice.



Her administration would invest in local industries to add value to the natural resources to create sustainable jobs for all Ghanaians.



Mr Ivor Greenstreet, the CPP Flagbearer, said his administration would not borrow to develop the economy, but would rather develop entrepreneurial skills of Ghanaians in areas with comparative advantage as well as adding value to the country's natural resources.



His administration would enforce public procurement legislation to curb corruption in the public sector.

