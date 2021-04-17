Minority not divided in parliament – Achiase MP

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Achiase Constituency, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo has opined that the Minority in parliament do not have a divided front as some reports suggest.



He notes that from his observation, the Minority is united in parliament with a strong force leading the caucus in parliament.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he expressed: “We don’t see the minority to be divided in parliament. But outside parliament, I can’t tell. We have not seen them divided in parliament. Their caucus is very strong. Their leadership is not novice. They were leaders in the 7th parliament and they have become leaders in the 8th parliament. So, if you look at it that way, we know the whip works and things are done in a manner that needs to be done”.



Commenting on some issues such as the resignation of Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee, the Achiase MP stated that some actions in the house comes as no surprise considering the fact that parliament has been running since 1993 and as such some actions are bound to happen.



However, he adds that these issues are surmountable and believes the Minority caucus can deal with them.



Some weeks ago, there was pressure on Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka to abdicate their positions following the approval of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, the breaking of ranks by Isaac Adongo and the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



