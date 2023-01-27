Minority leadership: Ato Forson is no match for Haruna Iddrisu - Afia Pokuaa runs the rule

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace broadcaster, Afia Pokuaa popularly known as Vim Lady has run the rule on the two lawmakers at the centre of the leadership saga that has rocked the Minority caucus in Parliament.



Afia Pokuaa, in a social media post expressed admiration for the intellect and competence of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson who is the MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam and the pick by the National Executive Council of the National Democratic Congress for the minority leader position.



She, however, believes that Haruna Iddrisu who has been ousted is the more experienced, astute and shrewd legislator of the two.



In a social media post she said “I like Dr Forson. He is a sharp and humble guy but he is not a match from Haruna Iddrisu. From 1995 till today. Read his history,” she tweeted.



General Secretary of the NDC on January 23 sent a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in which he disclosed some changes in their leadership in parliament.



A former deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader, as replacement for Haruna Iddrisu.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also been named as the new deputy Minority Chief Whip. Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip. Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the first deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



The announcement has highlighted deep cracks in the minority with entrenched position for and against the move by the National Executive Council.



Meanwhile leading member of the party, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has defended the decision by NEC not to consult the MPs.



“I’ve been the Vice Chairman of the party before, and I’ve been the Communications Director of the party at different times in the past, so I understand what’s taking place. People can ask for more consultations. In the past, we were not consulted anyways. Consultations are desirable but are not mandatory or necessary,” he said.







