Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu calls for Budget Act

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority leader of Parliament, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu has called for the passage of a Budget Act and the opening of an office of scrutiny. Mr. Iddrisu says this would ensure the allocation of adequate time for the legislature to perform its oversight responsibility.



In Accra on Wednesday, the minority leader admitted to the media, that the law makers are not able to hold ministries and departments accountable due to limited time.



At the beginning and ending of every meeting, the leadership of parliament meets the media to give account of its major activities during the period. The Minority leader, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu admitted that the legislature has not exercised its oversight function effectively.



On the legislature’s representative role, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu admitted that the MPs have projected themselves as though they are responsible for bringing development projects to the people and this notion must be corrected.



Mr. Iddrisu said Leadership of parliament condemns the military invasion in parliament on the eve of January 6th during the Speaker’s election. He added that it would be investigated to put an end to such happenings.



The minority leader said his side is ready to support the speaker to pass the needed reforms to strengthen parliament as an institution to deliver on its mandate.



Parliament in 2021 will begin the construction of MP constituency offices in all the 275 constituencies to improve citizens’ engagement with their representatives.