Minority in Parliament dress in black to protest outcome of polls

File photo: Some members of the minority clad in black

Minority in Parliament were clad in black attire in parliament on Monday December 14 when the House resumed sittings.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers explained that this was to register their displeasure over what they described as a flawed election.



Addressing the media, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said, their side would not accept anything short of being allowed to own majority in parliament.



He insists the NDC won the parliamentary elections with 138 seats. He also said, the caucus is ready to select leaders of the various committees of parliament as well as the speaker of the House.



He also disagreed with those who are asking the NDC to head to court if they have issues with the results of the elections rather than holding protests and press conferences.



The former Deputy Minister of Education said if the government wants a smooth inauguration of the eighth parliament on the dawn of January 7, then the majority side should be handed to them since they are the winners.



“There are dark clouds that have gathered over the 2020 elections,” Mr Ablakwa said.



He added ”We have the Electoral Commissioner who keeps changing the figures. As we speak we don’t know the figure she is going to work with or gazette.”





