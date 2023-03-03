Minority files motion for Parliament to investigate National Cathedral project

General News of Friday, 3 March 2023

The minority has filed a private members’ motion for parliament to investigate the controversial National Cathedral project.



The motion which has been admitted by the speaker of parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, is praying the House to constitute a committee to conduct an enquiry into the project and all related matters.



The Committee will also make appropriate recommendations for consideration by Parliament.



The motion was filed by Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza.



The others include Bolgatanga East MP, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine; Krachi West MP, Helen Adjoa Ntoso and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The National Cathedral project has been mired in controversies following revelations that taxpayers’ money has been used to construct the project.



The project has also faced stiff opposition amid claims that it is not a priority and not relevant considering Ghana’s current economic woes.





Friends, I am glad to announce the Speaker has admitted two Key motions from us!



This means:



1. The finance minister will be forced to bring the #DDEP to parliament for consideration!



2. parliament shall set up a committee to probe the national Cathedral! #GhanaFirst pic.twitter.com/6E9kL1W0xA — Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) March 3, 2023

