General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Minority demands breakdown of Coronavirus expenditure

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has demanded a breakdown of the coronavirus expenditure.



He said in the spirit of transparency and accountability, the government through the Finance Minister will have to render an account on how the Covid-19 funds have been utilized.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 22, the Tamale South lawmaker noted that Parliament approved millions of cedis to the government to use in fighting the pandemic.



Also, the central bank, Bank of Ghana, gave the government GH¢10 billion to enable the country deal with the ravages of the coronavirus.



Mr Iddrisu said although the virus has not been eradicated completely, the time has come for the government to render an account to the Ghanaian people.



“You recall that we in the Minority played our part and the very threats of Covid-19. We supported the state to pass the necessary legislation and to support the release of justifiable finances and funding to contain and combat Covid. What happened with the outcome?“ he asked.



He further questioned the decision that went into the selection of Frontiers Company as the company for testing passengers who arrive at the Kotoka International Airport.



He alleged that the company had no experience in conducting tests for patients as it was formed and registered a few days after the contract was awarded.



“Our main issue is the testing of the passengers at the airport. You recall that the Minority raised issues against the award of the contract to Frontiers.



“The company was registered on 21st July 2020 just two days to the commencement of its operations.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.