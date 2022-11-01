Minority defers petition against EC New C.I

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority in Parliament has deferred its petition to the House to put on hold the proposed Public Elections Instrument by the Electoral Commission until they have addressed every issue with stakeholders, including the National Identification Authority.



On the order paper for November 1, the minority was expected to submit a petition to parliament to halt the presentation of the proposed Public Elections (Registration of Voters) instrument (C.I) until the backlog of Ghana Cards, which the National Identification Authority has admitted is cleared.



However, during a press conference, the minority leader said they had to defer the C.I for further consultations with leadership.



“With the petition on the matter relating to the C.I and the Voter register and National Identification, I am deferring it for further consultations with leadership and your good self and not proceeding on it for today until after the consultations,” Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader told the media.



A few months back, the Electoral Commission announced the proposed Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations 2021 Constitutional Instrument, which seeks to make the Ghana Card the only proof of nationality for its impending limited registration exercise.



They have been strongly opposed as they believe the exercise will disenfranchise Ghanaians as many are yet to acquire their Ghana Cards.



NYA/BOG



