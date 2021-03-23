Minority criticises attempt by British Airways to re-route flights arriving from Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has criticised an attempt by British Airways to route flights arriving from Ghana, from Heathrow to Gatwick Airport.



The Airline had explained that the move is for operational reasons, but the minority says this action is only being taken against Ghana and no other African country.



Speaking to the media in Parliament on Monday, March 22, the Ranking Member for the Committee on Roads and Transport, Mr. Kwame Agbodza described the action as bad faith exhibited by the airline towards Ghana.



He says government must reactivate the diplomatic channels to resist the move.