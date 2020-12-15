Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Minority can no longer be ignored – Majority Leader on 'tsunami' in Parliament

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) witnessed what some have described as a political tsunami when they lost 33 incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) in the December 7 general elections.



With the exception of Sene West, the NDC currently has 136 seats in Parliament while the NPP has 137.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reacting to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', says even though the difference is slim, it will help in promoting the country's democracy.



He said unlike previously where government ignores the minority, their voices will now count very much.



"Where the figures are close, government is forced to be very consultative and that promotes democracy. This is because when a ruling government has the majority, you turn to ignore the minority and so with goodwill on all sides even if the margin is one (between both sides) it will help in our democracy. The minority’s voice will be heard and there will be consensus-building," Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.





