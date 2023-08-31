Minority calls for forensic audit into Scholarship secretariat activities

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

The ranking member for education and Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has called for a forensic audit to be conducted into the activities of the scholarship secretariat office to resolve irregularities.



He disclosed that beneficiaries staying abroad are not being paid instead those who are alleged to not merit the scholarship are being given the monies.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV, on August 31, 2023, Clement Apaak revealed the ordeal beneficiaries of the scholarship students staying abroad are going through and called on the government to investigate the activities of the Ghana scholarship secretariat.



"What we [the minority] expect is that there ought to be a forensic audit at the Scholarship secretariat. As a member of parliament and somebody who is interested in education, I understand the plight of Ghanaians staying abroad. So how come Ghanaian scholarship students abroad don’t get their money as it's supposed to be paid?



"But those who are to be given the scholarship but don’t merit it get theirs regularly, what does that tell you?

Something fishy is going on. It is not only students in the UK, it is affecting all Ghanaian students staying abroad. Even Ghanaian students in the country who are beneficiaries of the scholarship are not being paid," he said.



Government Scholarship Wahala: An audit should be conducted at the office of the Scholarship Secretariat to ensure forensic accuracy.



