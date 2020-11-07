General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Minority bemoans 'level of disrespect' by EC towards Parliament

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor

The Minority in Parliament has expressed fury over the delay of the Electoral Commission (EC) to appear before the House.

The EC chairperson and other officials were officially summoned to Parliament on Thursday, November 5, 2020 but they failed to appear because “the formal invitation came late”, according to a statement issued by the EC.

The EC was rescheduled for today Saturday, 7 November 2020 at 9 am.

But, according to the Minority, as at almost 11 am on Saturday, the EC officials had not yet arrived.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Corps, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor stressed the importance of the EC’s briefing, adding that, the EC has shown disrespect to the House.

He said: “Exactly a month from today, Ghana will be going to the polls. Over a week ago, Members of Parliament requested, among other things that the Electoral Commission comes to Parliament to brief the representatives of the people regarding preparations towards the general elections on December 7. Our understanding is that a formal communication was sent to the Electoral Commission on November 4 so the team could not be here together with the security capos who came to brief us in Parliament on security operations. Yesterday, Members of Parliament were informed to be here at 9 am so we can receive the Electoral Commissioner for the purposes of at the committee... some of us have been here since 8 am."

“It is almost 11 am and there's no sign of the Electoral Commission. There are serious legal matters to be raised, particularly regarding the fact that the political parties who are participants in this elections have still not received the final register for purposes of the elections in 30 days' time amongst other legal matters,” he added.

He continued: “The level of disrespect that the presently constituted Electoral Commission exhibits towards parliament ought to be brought to the attention of the country. Parliament, as a very important organ of state, cannot be treated this way. We want to urge the Electoral Commission and Commissioners to reform, as a matter of urgency and show some respect to the Parliament of the republic of Ghana”.



