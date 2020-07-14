Politics of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Minority accuses govt of inflating cost of Maths set for WASSCE candidates

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of inflating cost of Scientific Mathematical Instruments (SMI) being procured by government for students aimed at eliminating examination malpractices in the country.



According to the NDC MPs, the unit cost of GH¢ 75 cedis per a set is too expensive as compared to other maths sets on the market.



The SMI is to be procured and supplied by Messrs Bluegrass Group Limited for use in West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) examination in Ghana.



The agreement is between Education Ministry and Messrs Bluegrass Group Limited to supply 853,009 units of Kapek Scientific Mathematical Instruments at the Unit cost of GH¢75.



Presenting the Finance Committee report for approval of 3.2 million dollars tax waiver on the importation of the mathematical sets, Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboh argued the mathematical sets will help curb examination malpractices.



The New Juaben South MP further explained the instruments are different from what’s available on the open market



But contributing to the debate on the floor, a former deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa demanded value for money report on the yet to be procured gadgets.



The North Tongu MP also expressed his disappointment over the sole-sourced contract to M/S Bluegrass Group Limited without the participation of other local companies.



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on his part said concern raised by the Minority MPs relating to the unit cost per Mathematical Instrument is in order, adding that the cost of the set should concern Members of Parliament.



He charged the Education Committee of Parliament to supply the house with details of the cost of the Mathematical sets.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.