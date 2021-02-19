General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Minority accuses NDA CEO of sharing contracts to NPP members

Dr Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya, Chief Executive Officer for the Northern Development Authority

The Minority in Parliament has demanded the immediate removal of the Chief Executive Officer for the Northern Development Authority over procurement breaches.



The NDC MPs are accusing Dr Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya of sharing contracts without dues process to members of the governing NPP.



Addressing the media, Tamale South MP and a member of Appointments Committee Alhassan Suhuyini cited a letter written by Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP Sule Sambian to the CEO of the authority directing him to give a number of contracts to identified party faithful.



He also cited a letter from the NDA CEO demanding 5% extra payments from the said contractors to finance the party’s 2020 campaign.



Again, Mr. Suhuyini made available letters asking CBG to make available loans to contractors without the financial capacity to execute the projects.