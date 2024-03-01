Minority MPs want energy minister summoned over recent erratic power cuts

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Members of the Minority in Parliament have called upon the leadership of the House to summon the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempreh, to provide an update on the government's efforts to address the recent spate of power cuts in the country.



During the presentation of the business statement for the ensuing week on Friday, March 1, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, expressed concerns over the adverse effects of the power cuts on households and businesses.



"Many people and businesses are unable to plan their activities and their programmes, and they also sometimes have to find extra money to power their generators for their businesses, and many people do not know what is happening," Suhuyini lamented.



He further emphasized the necessity for the energy minister to brief the House on the power situation, stating;



"They are told that there are planned and unplanned programmes and load is being shed, so it is important that the leadership of the House makes it possible for the energy minister to brief the House next week on the power situation and why fellow countrymen and women have to deal with the on and off situation. Ghanaians need to understand why they sleep in darkness."



Echoing similar sentiments, MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, recounted a distressing incident involving a National Service Person trapped in one of parliament’s elevators during a power cut.



The MP demanded transparency in the power sector and stressed the need for the energy minister to provide clarification.



"My issue has to do with the erratic power supply. Just two days ago, there was a National Service Personnel who was trapped in one of the lifts when the power went off. She was traumatized when she finally exited the lift and so are we able to quantify the psychological trauma that people go through as a result of this and so it is essential that the Minister for Energy responds to this House to explain to us so we can explain to our constituents what is happening," Mohammed asserted.



The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, also added his voice, emphasizing the urgency of the presence of the minister hence the reason the Speaker of Parliament should summon him.



