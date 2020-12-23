Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Minority MPs broke Public Order Act with EC protest march – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide says the Minority caucus in Parliament broke the Public Order Act with their protest march at the Electoral Commission headquarters on Tuesday.



“I think that the request by the NDC minority, even though they don’t have any locus on the matter and they broke the public order act, their request doesn’t stand on any leg."



“I heard the minority leader say their objective has been achieved so I asking, what was the true objective behind their demonstration?,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.



The Minority caucus led by its leader Haruna Iddrisu stormed the premises of the commission to protest the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls. They are in particular challenging the results of the Techiman South Parliamentary polls.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has rejected claims that its leadership failed to receive a petition over the 2020 polls results submitted by Minority caucus who visited the premises of the commission today.



The Commission in a statement said its attention was drawn to the notice of the minority informing them of their planned action the following morning rather late.



“For the record, the Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that it did not receive prior notice of the said presentation of the petition from the Minority Caucus."



“Indeed, the Electoral Commission later learned that the Minority in Parliament delivered the said letter informing the Electoral Commission of its intended presentation scheduled for today Tuesday the 22nd of December at 10:08 this morning,” the statement said.





