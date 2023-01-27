Minority Leadership shake-up: Sam George calls for consensus and calm heads

Politics of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, is calling for calm heads following the controversy over the Minority Leadership shake-up.



According to him, the current agitations could have been avoided if the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) had built consensus on the removal of Haruna Iddrisu and the subsequent appointment of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.



Speaking to Accra-based Joy News on the back of this, Sam George called for cool heads to weather the current turbulence.



"It's important as a political party that we begin to sit down and jaw-jaw and have a conversation. How do we resolve the issues that we're saddled with? These are not fatal issues," he said.



"For us as members of the caucus, all we're asking for is engagement at our level so we feel our sacrifices have been appreciated. Even if there's change you'll need all 136 on board to be able to come together and present a united front. We need to look at how to do this and move forward, how do we fine-tune things," he added.



The comments of Sam George come on the back of a huge uproar from a section of the Minority in parliament over the removal process of the Tamale South MP.



A letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament and signed by the NDC's General Secretary in a shock move appointed the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP, Dr Ato Forson as Minority Leader.



Ketu North MP, Dr James Klutse Avedzi was replaced by the Ellembele MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as Deputy Minority Leader while Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza got an elevation to the Minority Chief Whip position replacing Asawase MP, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.



The Ningo-Prampram MP also lauded the old leadership and the new ones for exhibiting maturity to ensure things don't degenerate into chaos.



"I must salute Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka for the restraint they've shown in Tamale and Asawase. I must commend them for that because they're putting the victory of John Mahama in 2025 ahead of their personal considerations. Again the leadership of Ato Forson, Agbodza and Kofi Buah have shown proper man-management in these heady times to ensure that we're not seeing all kinds of statements flying from all sides from the Central, Volta and Western regions. It's the maturity that all the players involved have exhibited,” he added.



