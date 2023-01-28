Minority Leadership shake-up: Refrain from further public pronouncement - NDC Council of Elders to members

Politics of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The NDC Council of Elders have indicated they have acknowledged the receipts of a petition from members of Parliament on the minority side in regards with the new appointments of leadership positions.



In a press statement, the Council of Elders of the party indicated that steps have been taken to ensure they act expeditiously on the action and other related matters.



They however urged the members of the party to refrain from further public pronouncement on the matter in the larger interest of the party.



“The Council of Elders of the NDC acknowledges receipt of a petition from some members of the NDC Parliamentary caucus regarding recent appointments to leadership positions.



“The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters. While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors,” the chairman of the Council of Elders, Mahama Iddrisu stated.



Below is the statement



For Immediate Release

28th January, 2023



PRESS STATEMENT BY THE NDC COUNCIL OF ELDERS ON THE RECENT CHANGES IN NDC PARLIAMENTARY CAUCUS LEADERSHIP.



The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united.



We urge all members of the NDC to re-dedicate themselves to working for victory in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024, to alleviate the suffering of the Ghanaian people.



Signed.

Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu

Chairman

Signed.



NYA/MA