Minority Leadership shake-up: New leader took a few missteps - Ayariga criticizes Ato Forson

General News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga has said the new leader in the minority should have waited for the party to resolve the pending issues following their appointment before addressing the media.



According to him, their first point of call should have been the caucus and not the media.



Speaking on the Key Points programme on Accra-based TV3 on January 28, the lawmaker opined that the new leaders “took a few missteps, going to out to say what they said. Their first point of call should have been the caucus."



“Ato Forson alone cannot forge a new vision and direction, it has to be forged with all of us then we can communicate together,” Ayariga stressed.



The change in the leadership of the minority caucus of Parliament has led to some confusion in the NDC, with some members of the party, including some Members of Parliament, saying that the party’s parliamentarians should have been consulted before the move.



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. He replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority Leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress, dated January 23, 2023.



NYA/MA