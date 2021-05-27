Minority Leader hails Indian High Commissioner's visit to North

Regional News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament, has hailed the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana for his commitment to the development of the northern part of the country.



Mr Iddrisu, who gave the commendation when he held discussions with the Indian High Commissioner in Tamale on Wednesday, thanked the diplomat for his commitment to the development of northern Ghana particularly in the fight against poverty.



Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, arrived in Tamale on May 23, for a week-long official visit to the Northern Region to explore opportunities for investment for Indian businesses.



Discussions between the Minority Leader and the Indian High Commissioner focused on efforts of the High Commissioner and the Indian government in improving the water systems and agriculture to improve livelihoods in the country.



Mr Iddrisu further made a special request for small water projects for Savelugu and Diare, where there had been perennial water problems.



