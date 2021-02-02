Health News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Albert Futukpor, Contributor

Minority Leader constructs CHPS Compound for Kotingli community

Mr Iddrisu (in kaftan) assisted by other dignitaries to inaugurate the facility

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament, has inaugurated a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound at Kotingli to serve the health needs of residents of the area and its surrounding communities in the Tamale Metropolis.



Mr Iddrisu, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, used his share of the MPs' National Health Insurance Scheme Fund to construct the facility, which is fully equipped with beds and other vital items, at the cost of GHc210,000.00.



Mr Iddrisu, who inaugurated the facility at Kotingli on Sunday, spoke about the country’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic saying "Commissioning this edifice on a day that Ghana is confronted with a public health pandemic, which is affecting global businesses, my advice to President Akufo-Addo is to go beyond the rhetoric of Sunday broadcasts."



He said "What Ghanaians want to know and hear is when is the vaccine coming to Ghana, when are they able to have access to the vaccine? This is what the President should be responding to. If we have to continue the measures of testing, isolation, quarantine and others, what can be reassuring to comfort Ghanaians is to know when a vaccine is available in Ghana for use by Ghanaians."



He said "It is regrettable that we have to be waiting and depending on World Bank to raise money for vaccine even when they preach Ghana beyond aid. So, make the vaccine available, and make it available as promptly as possible to give assurances to the Ghanaian public."



There has been a surge in COVID-19 situation in the country with active cases currently above 5,000 and spread across all the 16 regions.



The government had announced that it was making frantic efforts to procure vaccine for the population assuring that some doses of the vaccine would be in the country by March, while a large quantities of doses would be in by June.



Mr Iddrisu said "I personally think that June is too long. Ghana ought to double our steps but the President must provide the needed leadership."



Madam Elizabeth Tendana, an official from the Tamale Metropolitan Health Directorate, who represented the Metropolitan Director of Health, expressed gratitude to the MP for constructing the facility, which would be the first port of call in terms of health care for the residents.



Madam Tendana assured that more health staff especially midwives would be posted to the facility to augment its current staff strength to serve the people of the area.