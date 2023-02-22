Minority Caucus being remote-controlled from NDC headquarters – Collins Adomako Mensah

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, Collins Adomako Mensah, has asserted that the leadership of the Minority in Parliament are being controlled by the executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the party’s head office.



Adomako Mensah claims the party has been determining the psoition that the Minority Caucus takes on governmental issues before they can decide on the next course of action.



In an interview with Wontumi TV, he suggested that measures should be taken to prevent the party's leadership from meddling in parliamentary duties since doing so would interfere with the administration's ability to function effectively.



“Now we all know that the NDC party is run by the headquarters. Every morning, Fifi Kwetey will write a letter and direct that all of you should toe this line.



“They did the same thing to Huruna. They sacked him. All of us know that there was no NEC meeting, nothing, and they removed them.



“First vetting of the new leadership…then the General Secretary writes a letter that they shouldn’t accept all of the nominees.



“So, it has become very clear that the party is being run from the headquarters including the MPs. That’s my worry, if we don’t take care, Adabraka, the party’s head office might have so much influence.



“Don’t forget that the current chairman of the party sits on the parliamentary service board…I mean that kind of conflict of interest is very strange…you can imagine Aseidu Nketia’s contributions during their council meeting.



“So, as I said, the party is being run from the headquarters, Aseidu Nketia and Fifi Kwetey, write letters and direct them on what they should do,” he added.



