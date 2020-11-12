General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Ministry of Information to hold NBU on rebuilding Ghana's road network

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako- Atta

The Ministry of Information will today November 12, 2020, organize the 10th edition of the Nation Building Updates on the theme: “Rebuilding Ghana’s Road Network”.



The 10th edition commences at 10:00 am at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and will be led by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



The road sector has witnessed aggressive development since the government's declaration of 2020 as the year of roads.



The minister, will, therefore, be expected to outline and demonstrate the gains made on road infrastructure across the nation to affirm the proclamation by the government.



The session will be televised live on all major television and radio platforms across the nation. It will also be streamed live on all Ministry of Information’s social media handles.

