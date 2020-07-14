General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: GNA

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to evacuate more Ghanaians

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it has arranged with Emirates to evacuate more stranded Ghanaians back to Ghana.



The flight will depart from Dubai at 0930 hours on Friday, July 17, 2020, and arrive in Accra at 13:35 hours.



A statement issued in Accra by Ghana’s High Commission in London said, “it should be noted that persons, who wished to take advantage of the flight are to make a reservation to enable them to arrive in good time to join the flight in Dubai at the scheduled date and time for the flight to Accra.”



It said it should be noted that affected persons must have paid for the cost of hotel reservation directly to any of the 145 hotels available.



The statement further said interested persons, who were willing to pay for the cost of travel should contact Emirates through the email accres@emirates for fares and other details.



It said passengers were to carry appropriate Personal Protective Equipment like face mask before boarding the flight.



The statement asked all passengers to note that they would cover the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine with a possible extension to 21-days depending on individual cases.



“Eligible nationals and resident permit holders, who are prepared to pay for their cost of travel to Ghana from Dubai must submit their details specifics to the Commission,” it added.



The statement said the details should be submitted not later than noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020.



It said details specifics should include name, passport number, telephone contact (UK and Ghana), attached copy of the Emirate ticket, attached evidence of hotel payment for the cost of quarantine, current location, and final destination in Ghana after quarantine.

