Regional News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: GNA

Ministry of Education to transform teaching of mathematics

File Photo of a student solving Mathematical question

The Minister of Education has pledged to collaborate with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), Ghana and other mathematics Bodies to make the teaching of the subject more practical and lovely.



The Minister said the contributions of AIMS would be a strong foundation to empower prospective and mathematics teachers to be professional, identify the challenges and needs of the students and respond accordingly.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, said this in Accra on a virtual platform to commemorate International Day of Mathematics which falls on March 14, organized by AIMS on the theme: “Mathematics for a Better World”.



He said the government had invested and prioritized the study of Science and Technology and Engineering Mathematics to encourage students to focus more on the sciences subjects and drive the country’s growth.



“Government believes that if we enhance the teaching and learning of mathematics, the country’s socio-economic development will be enhanced to the fullest”.



He encouraged mathematics teachers to help demystify the notion that mathematics was difficult and encouraged the students to appreciate the importance of the subject for national development.



Dr Adutwum underscored the importance of mathematics In the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that mathematics models have been used to understand the rate of spread for the virus and the two meter social distancing.



He assured AIMS of the Ministry’s support to encourage students to appreciate that mathematics was not an enemy but a friend.



“Mathematics is everything around us but unfortunately there has been a misconception about the subject being difficult. I think mathematics is the easiest subject in the world because everything about us revolves around it”.



He commended all mathematicians in the country and across the globe in ensuring that children acquired the necessary tools and understanding of the subject to contribute to national development.



Dr Abdourahamane Diallo, the Head of UNESCO Accra Office, commended AIMS for organizing the event to create awareness about the importance of mathematics, saying scientists have been guided by statistics to predict the evolution of happenings.



He said UNESCO would continue to support activities geared towards the promotion and study of mathematics and urged tertiary institutions to intensify efforts to address issues of stereotypes on the subject.



Dr Prince Koree Osei, President, AIMS, Ghana, touching on the theme, said it was clear that mathematicians develop foundational abstract ideas, and models used to solve problems of nature and to explore ideas and make the world a better place.



He said the Institute was the first non-profit pan-African Centres of Excellence for postgraduate training, research, teacher training and public engagement in Mathematics and the Allied Sciences.



In a panel discussion, some participants and students of mathematics said the role of mathematics had helped researchers to proffer advice to authorities on the need to institute a lockdown during the increasing rate of COVID-19.



Some advised mathematic teachers to begin teaching students the application of mathematical models and how it was transferred into theory for better comprehension of the subject and not the other way round.