Ministry of Education rolls out schemes to rank Senior High Schools

Two ranking schemes have been developed by the Education Ministry to enable it to place Senior High Schools in their proper perspective and to fully assess the free SHS policy.



The first, which is to be the national ranking, is expected to rank each school on the scale of one to 10 with 10 being the highest score while the second dubbed: "Similar Schools Ranking" will place schools with equal infrastructure and grading in the same category for fair assessment.



This development was revealed by the sector minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum during a ceremony to recognize the "10 per cent Top 10 Schools" in the Ashanti Region.



The 10 represented 10 per cent of the 135 schools in the region whose general performance between the score of A1 to C6 were assessed.



Per the criteria, Tepa SHS is the top-performing school in the Ashanti region followed by Saint Louis, Toase SHS, Kumasi High, Ghana Muslim Mission SHS and Prempeh College.



Kumasi Wesley Girls, TI Amass, Opoku Ware School, Pentecost SHS, Mankraso SHS, and Osei Adutwum SHS were also recognized for their performance.



The minister said the two new ranking systems were worked on by researchers who were placed in various schools for assessment and data collation.



The national ranking is expected to take off once the current regional assessment and ranking are completed.



Dr Adutwum commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highly for providing a level playing field for students to develop their potential under the free SHS.