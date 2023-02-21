Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs is a relevant ministry and must be taken seriously - Asabee

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has declared that his ministry is relevant and must be taken seriously.



This was his response to a question posed to him during his appearance before the Appointments Committee.



He was asked if the Ministry was relevant enough to have the status of both a ministry and a minister.



He noted that "it is a ministry that must be taken seriously. If you forget your traditions anywhere in the world, you will never develop. Civilization has grown out of cultural practices, values and norms, and taboos, and through improvements, civilization comes out. Unfortunately for us, colonization has cut short some of it.”



The nominee stressed the need for traditional authorities o be given dignity, honour, and power through government intervention so they will help preserve our cultural values.



When asked his view on whether he agrees with calls on the president to cut down the size of his appointees in the wake of the economic challenges and whether the Ministry could merge with another ministry we have, he said ”I am not the appointing authority, but I do understand the reason behind that especially when you consider that the Ministry started as the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Cultural Affairs and now Culture is moved to Tourism”.



He stated that he would leave that to the President and concentrate on his duties.